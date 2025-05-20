Olivia Young is an Ohio-based journalist who’s lived in five countries, from the Australian coast to the Canadian Rockies. She has written about travel since 2016 for outlets such as National Geographic and Atlas Obscura. Olivia is a former van lifer and forever nature lover who travels for adventure, amazing views, and rare wildlife sightings (but also cosmopolitan cities and luxury accommodations, on occasion). Besides travel, she covers science and the environment.