Eden & Eden

560 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Website
| +1 415-983-0490
Shop for New and Vintage Clothes and Homewares at Eden & Eden

For lovers of unique design, contemporary and vintage style, and long-lasting quality, Eden & Eden in North Beach is one stop you must make.

The eclectic shop is stocked with everything from designer womenswear to teeshirts and handmade jewelry to a variety of colorful homewares (check out the pillows). Though the boutique does carry pricier items, there are less expensive pieces as well, and everything is of the highest quality—not to mention that much of it comes from a variety of designers and makers, from Bay Area artists to UK-based.

You can also visit the website to shop online, but a trip to the shop itself in North Beach is worth your time.

Eden & Eden is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 7 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm.


By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

Julia Cosgrove
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Eclectic Jewelry and Homewares in San Francisco's North Beach

There are a handful of stores in San Francisco that sell quirky and distinctive clothing, jewelry, and homewares. Eden & Eden is one. The brother-and-sister owners stock some vintage pieces and a nice selection of funky jewelry from the U.K. I've also paid visits here for housewarming gifts—a set of the turquoise champagne flutes is a personal favorite.

