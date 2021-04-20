Eden & Eden 560 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA

Photo courtesy of Eden & Eden

Shop for New and Vintage Clothes and Homewares at Eden & Eden For lovers of unique design, contemporary and vintage style, and long-lasting quality, Eden & Eden in North Beach is one stop you must make.



The eclectic shop is stocked with everything from designer womenswear to teeshirts and handmade jewelry to a variety of colorful homewares (check out the pillows). Though the boutique does carry pricier items, there are less expensive pieces as well, and everything is of the highest quality—not to mention that much of it comes from a variety of designers and makers, from Bay Area artists to UK-based.



You can also visit the website to shop online, but a trip to the shop itself in North Beach is worth your time.



Eden & Eden is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 7 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm.





