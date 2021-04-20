Buy a Book at Powell's

Going to Powell's City of Books in Portland's Pearl District is a bit like finding yourself back in the college library. It's so big that books are categorized not by shelf but by room (Purple Room, Green Room, Pink Room, and so on) and you keep coming across young people slumped on the floors of the book stacks, their legs splayed in front of them, their eyes focused on an improving tract. Portlanders are rightly proud of Powell's and its ongoing ability to stay open when so many bookstores are falling victim to Amazon. It took only one trip to fall in love; by the second, we were making completely unnecessary purchases (including merchandised soda) just to make sure we were doing our bit to keep it alive. Go, browse, read, buy. There's no way you can go into the USA's largest independent bookstore and fail to find something you like. That's a promise.