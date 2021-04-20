Where are you going?
Marshall Store

19225 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
Website
| +1 415-663-1339
Oysters and more on Tomales Bay Marshall California United States

More info

Fri - Mon 10am - 4pm

North of the little town of Point Reyes Station, the Marshall Store sits on the banks of Tomales Bay. I've been coming here for years after hiking or horseback riding or walking on the beach in Point Reyes National Seashore. The place is super casual, and you can bring your own picnic supplies (we stopped at Cowgirl Creamery and bought a hunk of nutty Challerhocker cheese). Order raw oysters, BBQ oysters, and oysters Rockefeller. Grab an outdoor picnic table, add in a glass of Sancerre, and the world looks pretty good.
By Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff

