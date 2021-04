Khan Al Khalili, El-gamaleya, Qism El-gamaleya, Cairo El-Gamaleya, El Gamaliya, Cairo Governorate, Egypt

Spice Overload at Khan el-Khalili A walk through the spice market in one of Cairo's most historic bazaars is an incredible sensory experience. As we walked down narrow paths, everyone around us coughed from the overwhelming smell of pepper and other spices.