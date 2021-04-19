Amansala Resort Hotel

A Quiet Moment at Amansala
In early April, I spent a week on a yoga retreat at Amansala
in Tulum, Mexico
. We had four hours of yoga and Pilates practice a day, and I spent the rest of my time on the beach, swimming in the ocean, reading books (I finished Gabrielle Hamilton's excellent memoir, Blood, Bones, and Butter
), drinking coconut juice, and snacking on delicious homemade tortillas, salad, salsas, and guacamole. At night we ventured out to explore, and discovered a wonderful new open-air restaurant called Hartwood
, where I wish I could eat every night.