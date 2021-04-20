Flora Grubb Gardens
1634 Jerrold Ave, San Francisco, CA 94124, USA
| +1 415-626-7256
Photo by Jake Stangel
More info
Wed - Sun 11am - 6pm
Flora Grubb Nursery: San Francisco's Coolest, Greenest OasisEven the blackest of thumbs can find inspiration at Flora Grubb’s eponymous nursery—or at least a good cup of coffee. Grubb runs the enormous space (complete with Ritual Coffee Roasters bar) with a gallery-like ethos, rotating in new displays every week along with plenty of gear from basics (Japanese pruners) to funky garden flair (succulent letters).
This appeared in our October 2014 issue.
Shopping for Succulents
Flora Grubb Gardens is my favorite nursery in the Bay Area—because it's so much more than that. Located in the industrial Bayview neighborhood, Flora Grubb looks like Eden, full of native plants, succulents, and gorgeous ceramic pots. Oh, and did I mention there's also a Blue Bottle coffee counter on-site?