Flora Grubb Gardens 1634 Jerrold Ave, San Francisco, CA 94124, USA

Photo by Jake Stangel More info Wed - Sun 11am - 6pm

Flora Grubb Nursery: San Francisco's Coolest, Greenest Oasis Even the blackest of thumbs can find inspiration at Flora Grubb’s eponymous nursery—or at least a good cup of coffee. Grubb runs the enormous space (complete with Ritual Coffee Roasters bar) with a gallery-like ethos, rotating in new displays every week along with plenty of gear from basics (Japanese pruners) to funky garden flair (succulent letters).



This appeared in our October 2014 issue.