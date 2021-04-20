Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Flora Grubb Gardens

1634 Jerrold Ave, San Francisco, CA 94124, USA
Website
| +1 415-626-7256
Flora Grubb Nursery: San Francisco's Coolest, Greenest Oasis San Francisco California United States
Shopping for Succulents San Francisco California United States
Flora Grubb Nursery: San Francisco's Coolest, Greenest Oasis San Francisco California United States
Shopping for Succulents San Francisco California United States

More info

Wed - Sun 11am - 6pm

Flora Grubb Nursery: San Francisco's Coolest, Greenest Oasis

Even the blackest of thumbs can find inspiration at Flora Grubb’s eponymous nursery—or at least a good cup of coffee. Grubb runs the enormous space (complete with Ritual Coffee Roasters bar) with a gallery-like ethos, rotating in new displays every week along with plenty of gear from basics (Japanese pruners) to funky garden flair (succulent letters).

This appeared in our October 2014 issue.
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Julia Cosgrove
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Shopping for Succulents

Flora Grubb Gardens is my favorite nursery in the Bay Area—because it's so much more than that. Located in the industrial Bayview neighborhood, Flora Grubb looks like Eden, full of native plants, succulents, and gorgeous ceramic pots. Oh, and did I mention there's also a Blue Bottle coffee counter on-site?

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30