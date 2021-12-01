Travel InspirationIn the Magazine
By Julia Cosgrove
  •  December 1, 2021

Around the World in 39 Places

In our latest issue, we’ve scoured the globe for where travelers should visit next—and reached out to the people who know them best: locals.
Around the World in 39 Places

In Weligama, Sri Lanka, fishermen perch on stilts, a tradition that started in the 1940s.

Photo by Elise Hanna

As I write this letter, I’ve just returned home from a whirlwind week of travel. I flew to Washington, D.C., to moderate two panels on sustainability at a conference organized by the U.S. Travel Association. I also visited the newly reopened Hirshhorn Museum, where I wandered through the sweeping and deeply moving retrospective of performance artist and musician Laurie Anderson’s work (open through July).

Then I returned to San Francisco and drove to Yosemite National Park with my family for a long weekend of exploration and relaxation. Crowds were sparse, and the rivers and waterfalls were rushing, a welcome sight to this wildfire-weary Californian.

For me, travel is back after a long pause. My elder daughter received her first COVID-19 vaccination this week, and I’ve already begun plotting out our next 12 months of trips. Perhaps you’re doing the same. Or maybe you’re still just fantasizing about travel, unsure about where you’ll go next and when.

In our Where to Go in 2022 package, we aim to inspire all your travel hopes and dreams, wherever you fall on that spectrum. We’ve collected 39 love letters to various places, written by the people who know them best: locals. How did we decide what to cover? We focused on the lesser-known sides of a destination (Abu Dhabi and Taiwan); spots where your visit could really count (Turkana, Kenya, and Ten Thousand Islands, Florida); and those cities that could use a little love on the heels of 2020 and 2021 (Chicago and Copenhagen). As always, we tell these stories through the lens of travel as a force for good.

I’d love to hear what you think of the collection and where you want to head next. Please find me on Twitter @jules_afar.

>>Next: How Travel Can Help Change the World

Julia Cosgrove
Julia Cosgrove is vice president and editor in chief of Afar, the critically acclaimed travel media brand that makes a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers travelers who care. Julia lives in Berkeley, California.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
The sun sets over the mountains to create a beautiful golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
You Don’t Need an Itinerary for British Columbia’s Wine Country—Just a Sauna and a Bike
Sponsored by
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights in Norway
Journeys: Europe
This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Chase the Northern Lights Along Norway’s Arctic Coast
Sponsored by
Ålesund, Norway
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
12 Days, from Norway’s Fjords to Lapland’s Forests
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
Hotel Esencia
Off The Tourist Trail
Off The Tourist Trail, Riviera Maya
October 6, 2026 10:36 AM
 · 
Michaela Trimble
hotel facade with red roof and mountains in the backdrop
hotel facade with red roof and mountains in the backdrop
Hotels We Love
These Are 12 of the Most Haunted Hotels in America
October 5, 2026 06:35 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Hotels
17 Magical Tree House Hotels Around the World
October 2, 2026 08:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A tram in Amsterdam featuring an image of Yayoi Kusama and depictions of her art for her Stedelijk Museum exhibit
Museums + Galleries
Yayoi Kusama’s Final Major Exhibit Is Taking Place in Amsterdam
October 2, 2026 05:22 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Read More