Quiet Stroll Among the Rhododendrons

One of the more tranquil spots in Stanley Park is the Ted and Mary Grieg Rhododendron Garden.

About 4,500 plants surround the Pitch & Putt golf course with a couple of trails winding their way through the colourful scenery.



The garden is on the southwest side of the park, between the Lost Lagoon and second beach. The location is out of the way of most visitors, who either head toward the main part of the park or stay on the roadway and go right past the garden. However, it is the perfect spot for any photographer or those wanting quieter moments with nature.



Peak season for the Rhododendrons is in May, but the garden's other plants provide a nice backdrop for most of the year.