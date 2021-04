My personal joke after visiting Stanley Park is that it's like Central Park in NYC but on crack. Stanley Park is much more spacious, with amazing views along 22 km of the seawall. It's difficult not to want to spend the whole day here. You can walk here, but to get the most out of the park, I highly recommend a bike ride to see more.Grab a bike rental near Canada Place (make sure you have a credit card upon rental) and bike past the marina over to the park. A good ride overview of the park will last 2 hours, but I highly recommend taking at least 4 hours if you have the time. Bring some water and a snack!Highlights include Coal Harbour and the Totem Poles. I got lost quite a bit, so I highly recommend having a map with you. This park's active lifestyle is so close to the downtown core. It's quite incredible to have that access.