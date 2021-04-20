Where are you going?
Çiya

Caferağa Mahallesi, Güneşli Bahçe Sk. No:43, 34710 Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey
+90 216 330 31 90
An Ottoman Culinary Revival in Kadıköy Istanbul Turkey

Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

An Ottoman Culinary Revival in Kadıköy

One day, I dragged my travel companions—a German, a Turk, and two New Yorkers—to Kadıköy, a neighborhood on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, to dine at Çiya. Everyone was cranky and hungry by the time we found it, but I knew the second we walked in, the trek was worth it. The chef, Musa Daðdeviren, comes from eastern Turkey, and his dishes reflect the diverse traditions of the region. We shared many small plates we picked from the counters at the front: fresh salads flavored with seeds and unusual herbs, stewed beans, perfectly tender eggplant, Turkish meatballs, and hot pide bread. For dessert, we tried candied pumpkin, which had a taffy-like texture like nothing I've ever tasted. I could eat there every day.
By Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff

