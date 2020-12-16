What to Do around The Westin Pune Koregaon Park
Collected by Westin AFAR
Pune, the old capital of the Maratha Empire, is a cultural and educational hub often referred to as the Oxford of the East. A big attraction is the leafy quarter of Koregaon Park—full of drama, mysticism, and sprawling mansions, all built around ancient banyans.
Save Place
2nd floor,730/32,Sadashiv peth,Above Lavanya Sarees,, Kumthekar Road,Pune, Sadashiv Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411030, India
There are many secrets and many stories hidden beneath Pune’s bustle, waiting for you to uncover them on this fascinating three-hour walk. Duck into narrow alleyways—some forgotten by time, others stuck in a time warp—to uncover medieval royal...
Save Place
For years now, Koregaon Park has been associated with a hint of mysticism. It all began with the formation of the sprawling Osho International Asharam on the quiet and leafy Lane 1. The commune was established by Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, a...
Save Place
Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra, India
Take the afternoon off and wander along the many lanes of Koregaon Park. You’ll encounter an eclectic mix of establishments: Hole-in-the-walls, chic cafes, pubs, food stalls, fine dining restaurants, fast food chains, designer boutiques, and...
Save Place
“What better way to understandyoga than to travel to its birthplace?” says Katie Christ. Two years ago, the food stylist put her life in San Francisco on hold to spend two months studying at the Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute (RIMYI) in...
Save Place
Parvati Hill, Parvati Paytha, Pune, Maharashtra 411009
The gods stand beside you and the city spreads out before you on Parvati Hill, a temple complex standing at 2,100 feet above sea level. This hill offers you panoramic views of Pune city, all while shielding you from the chaos of life down below....
Save Place
103, 104, 1st Floor, Power Point Opposite Murphies Above Menchie’s Pingale Chowk, Lane 6, Ganga Fortune Society, Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Set aside some time to indulge in a spot of pampering and preening. The lanes of Koregaon Park are home to a number of salons and day spas, many of which are adjacent to each other—so you can enjoy a set of salon treatments before stepping next...
Save Place
D. H. Dhunjibhoy Road, Between Lane Number 2 and 3, Koregaon Park Road, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
In 1994 a nullah (the Indian equivalent of a wadi) of stagnant water was reclaimed, regenerated, and converted into one of the most beautiful Japanese Zen gardens in Pune. The five-hectare Osho Teerth Park, within the Osho commune grounds, gives...
Save Place
If you’re looking for a little adventure, DownTown Racing boasts India’s longest and most sophisticated go-kart track. With bungee jumping, ziplines, ATVs, quad bikes, and paintball, this place is great for groups and adrenaline junkies. The...
Save Place
Gandhi National Memorial Society, Aga Khan Palace Road, Palace View Society, Kalyani Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411006, India
There is majesty in the sheer structure of the Aga Khan Palace—in its manicured gardens and in its Italian arches. The palace and gardens were commissioned by Sultan Aga Khan III in 1892 in an effort to boost the economy of the then...
Save Place
no. E Off, White Flint Nest, Near Lane No. 05, N Main Rd, Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
If splattering paint, caked palettes, and pungent wafts of turpentine make you giddy in a good way, head out for an art walk in Koregaon Park. One of the most interesting studios is the Emblem Art Studio on Lane 5, which works with contemporary...
Save Place
Sinhagad Ghat Road, Dist Pune, Thoptewadi, Maharashtra 411025, India
When the city gets overbearing the people of Pune hit the hills, and one of their favorite destinations is the Sinhagad Fort. Sinhagad Fort was named in honor of a fallen Maratha warrior, and the name translates as Lion Fort. It stands at 4,300...
Save Place
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Getting a ride in Pune can be a challenge. Traffic is thick, drivers are aggressive, and roads are always hectic. The auto-rickshaw is one of the most common means of transit, less expensive than a taxi but more comfortable than a bus. While the...
Save Place
28, Queen's Garden, Near Old Circuit House, Band Garden Road, Camp, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
The walls are adorned with colorful masks and wall murals. The displays include rustic kitchen utensils and chunky hand-crafted jewelry. A trip to the Pune Tribal Museum opens up a window into the vibrant cultures of the tribes that live in the...
Save Place
17/1, B/2, Late GA Kulkarni Path, Next to, Kothrud, Pune, Maharashtra 411038, India
Remember back in the day when you spent the summer holidays creating elaborate train systems out of a box, complete with miniature tunnels, stations, and even tiny plastic trees? B.S. Joshi did the same, eventually building his own miniature...
Save Place
Chokhi Dhani, Maharashtra 412207, India
If the hustle and bustle of Pune gets too much, escape to a themed Rajasthani village for a few hours. Chokhi Dhani is a mock-up Rajasthani village that comes alive in the evening and transports its visitors to a simpler, more carefree place. The...
Save Place
RB Kumthekar Rd, Perugate, Sadashiv Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411030, India
Originally a peshwa's palace, this fine mansion has had many incarnations over the years, its most recent one being part post office, part government office complex. Still, these bureaucratic functions belie the site's beauty. Wander around the...
Save Place
1170/15B, Kushabhau Jejurikar Rd, Revenue Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411005, India
Pune's Pataleshwar Caves date to the 8th century, when they were cut out of rock and dedicated to the Hindu god, Shiva. They are protected by the government as historically and culturally important monuments. Shiva's victory over demons is...
Save Place
Shaniwar Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411030, India
Perhaps Pune's most iconic landmark, Shaniwar Wada is a former palace built in the early 18th century for peshwa rulers. Though a series of fires over the centuries have destroyed most of the complex, the fortified walls remain, as do several of...
Save Place
10, Sadhu Vaswani Rd, Near G.P.O, Agarkar Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Pune's Darshan Museum is dedicated to Sadhu Vaswani, a writer and mystic who was born in 1879 and died in 1966. A great champion of India's poor, Vaswani led a simple life and inspired others to embrace kindness and compassion. The museum's many...
Save Place
Ganpati Bhavan, 250, Budhwar Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411002, India
Pune has an abundance of temples and sites of historic and religious interest, but it's said that the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple is the most visited of them all. Dedicated to the Hindu god Ganesh, this temple has an over-the-top...
Save Place
Iskcon Nvcc Road, Katraj-Kondwa Bypass, Tilekar Nagar, Kondhwa Budruk, Pune, Maharashtra 411048, India
If the formal name of this temple—Sri Sri Radha Vrindavanchanda—is too difficult to pronounce, just say ISKCON. That's short for "International Society for Krishna Consciousness," which you're more likely to know as the Hare Krishna. Inside, the...
Save Place
One Mobile, Shop No 5, Survey No 147, Karve Putla Chowk, Next To Tms, Karve Road, Kothrud, Kothrud, Rahul Nagar, Kothrud, Pune, Maharashtra 411038, India
The Western Routes is a tour operator that specializes in taking visitors on lesser-known routes to places off the well-beaten tourist trail. While the company offers walking tours in Pune proper, excursions to more natural, wild areas are also...
Save Place
Many visitors enjoy the colonial and pre-colonial architecture in Pune. However, they often miss taking in some of the city's interesting and unusual 20th and 21st century structures, such as Infosys, one of India's largest tech firms. While...
Save Place
Many visitors in India find themselves wanting to help ameliorate some of the issues—poverty, homelessness, and hunger chief among them—that they witness, especially when they see how these problems affect children. Shikshangram Shelter for...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25