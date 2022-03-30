Where are you going?
Athabasca River Rafting

611 Patricia Street, Box 398, Jasper, Alberta, Canada
Website
| +1 780-852-2665
Athabasca River Rafting Jasper Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

Athabasca River Rafting

Rafting down the Athabasca River is a great way to take in Jasper's tranquil scenery—with the occasional face full of cold water to remind you to keep your eyes wide open! This river's rapids are just Class II in places, offering a float that's well-suited for families. Outfitters provide wet suits, bootees, and splash jackets, which means you'll be able to tough it out despite the water's frigid temperatures. For those craving a bit more excitement, longer trips down the Sunwapta River hit rapids of Class III and higher, and usually run three times a day. Check out the Jasper's Whitewater Rafting company or Jasper Raft Tours for details.
By carolina novotny , AFAR Local Expert

