Tonquin Valley Adventures

Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
http://www.tonquinadventures.com/
91cac2bbf2897cf6d59f31c5a5565770.jpg
043342bddec5eebb7eed1b63f742a817.jpg

Woodland caribou along the shores of Amethyst Lakes in the Tonquin Valley with The Ramparts in the background, Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada

John. E. Marriott/age fotostock

91cac2bbf2897cf6d59f31c5a5565770.jpg
043342bddec5eebb7eed1b63f742a817.jpg

An overnight stay at Tonquin Valley Adventures’ lodge is perhaps the best way to experience the wilderness of the Canadian Rockies. (It’s a well-earned one, too: The lodge lies almost 20 kilometers, or about 12 miles, from the nearest road!) To get there, hike the Tonquin Valley backcountry from Edith Cavell Road to the path alongside Astoria River before reaching the Ramparts Mountains. The setting is surreal, as the lodge has a series of cabins with unforgettable views. A short walk leads guests to the edge of Amethyst Lake, where canoes, kayaks, and rowboats await to take you on your next adventure.

By Jeff Bartlett
More From AFAR
Close up of a mans hand holding a phone with the Lyft app open
Trending News
How to Earn Airline Miles on Lyft Rides
Vermont storm 2022
Trending News
Arctic Front Threatens to Disrupt Holiday Travel as Temperatures Plummet
Amtrak Airo train exterior image
Trains
Amtrak Offers First Look at Its New Fleet of Trains
People sitting on a ski lift in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Winter Sports
Epic, Ikon, or Independent: How to Find the Best Multi-Resort Ski Pass
The Salon Jupiter in the Musée National Picasso-Paris
Art + Culture
Paris’s Picasso Museum Will Offer 2 Special Exhibits to Honor the Artist’s Life
A woman in a hotel rooms looks out a window in an illustration by Melanie Lambrick
Tips + News
How to Set (Actually) Meaningful Travel Resolutions for 2023
Load More