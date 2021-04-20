Hiking the Larch Valley

Standing at the corner of Moraine Lake and staring across its blue-green surface into the Valley of the Ten Peaks is a stunning Canadian Rockies experience. But it’s easy to take it a step further, too, by taking the 2-4 hour hike up the Larch Valley that will bring you even closer to those stunning peaks. Depending on the season, hikers are treated to different sights. Throughout the spring and summer, the Larch Valley is rife with alpine wildflowers that add plenty of color to these meadows. In the autumn, the Larch trees turn from green to gold. This phenomenon is so popular that this hike can get crowded in September, but the gold color lasts well into October. The 8.6 km hike begins with a steep climb, but the grade quickly slackens as the hike enters an alpine valley. Those interested in a longer day in the mountains can venture to Sentinel Pass, which adds 4 steep kilometers to the round trip. The trail is open from May to October.