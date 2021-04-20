Post Hotel & Spa
200 Pipestone Rd, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
| +1 403-522-3989
Photo courtesy of Post Hotel & Spa
Post Hotel & SpaThe Post Hotel & Spa is set in the heart of the pristine Banff National Park, surrounded by the Canadian Rocky Mountains and overlooking Lake Louise. The original log-walled lodge—opened in 1942 as the Lake Louise Ski Lodge—has stone fireplaces and a cheery red alpine roof, and the numerous add-ons, extensions, and renovations over the years have preserved and accentuated this rustic design. This is further enhanced by the hotel's interior color palette of burgundy and neutrals, and set off by luxurious touches such as overstuffed couches and Egyptian-cotton sheets. The accommodations include intimate cabins for two and a 3,000-square-foot mountain chalet ideal for groups and families. Just minutes away from one of Canada’s largest ski areas and blessed with an abundance of perfect powder each season, the Post Hotel & Spa is popular with skiers and boarders from across North America; in summer it attracts outdoor enthusiasts keen to explore the myriad treasures of the national park. It has been a Relais & Châteaux property since 1990.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago
Post Hotel & Spa
The Post Hotel's main dining room offers one of the most luxurious culinary experiences in the Rockies, probably because it's stationed at the only Relais & Châteaux property in Banff National Park. Boasting one of the largest wine cellars in all of Canada (over 25,500 bottles!), the restaurant is overseen by European-trained executive chef Hans Sauter, who created a decadent and memorable menu. Adventurous foodies should try the bison tenderloin or caribou strip loin (game meats are the specialty here), and everyone will love the Coupe Danemark—a deceptively simple sundae served with house-made vanilla ice cream and hot chocolate sauce. Note: Reservations are required, and the dress code is strictly enforced.