Cabin 108

108 Banff Avenue, Banff, Alberta, Canada
Website
| +1 403-762-2108
Cabin 108 Banff Canada

More info

Sun - Thur 10am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm

Cruising down Banff Avenue, you eventually stop looking in shop windows as the strip's souvenir stores all begin to blur together. At the far end of town, however, is a locally owned womens-wear boutique that is worth a visit. Cabin 108 carries trendy, reasonably priced clothing, shoes, and accessories, many of which are Canadian-designed. If you are on the hunt for a unique souvenir, check out the jewelry selection here: Pieces are often mountain-inspired or animal-themed, and you won’t find anything similar anywhere else in town.
By carolina novotny , AFAR Local Expert

