Cabin 108
Cruising down Banff Avenue, you eventually stop looking in shop windows as the strip's souvenir stores all begin to blur together. At the far end of town, however, is a locally owned womens-wear boutique that is worth a visit. Cabin 108 carries trendy, reasonably priced clothing, shoes, and accessories, many of which are Canadian-designed. If you are on the hunt for a unique souvenir, check out the jewelry selection here: Pieces are often mountain-inspired or animal-themed, and you won’t find anything similar anywhere else in town.