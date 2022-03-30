Bill Peyto’s Café
Reasonably priced food is somewhat hard to come by in the upscale hamlet of Lake Louise, which is why Bill Peyto’s Café is such a find. Located in the HI Lake Louise Alpine Centre hostel and within walking distance of the Samson Mall, Peyto's has a sizable dining room and an outdoor patio that's perfect for relaxing on warm, sunny days. The menu is almost as vast as a classic Greek diner's, including everything from a Thai stir-fry to a traditional poutine, but its dishes are executed flawlessly. (If you're looking for standard pub fare, you can choose from plenty of burger options.) Servings are generous and cheap, meaning you'll want to arrive early to lock down a table—especially in the summer.