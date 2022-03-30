Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bill Peyto’s Café

203 Village Road, Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada
Website
| +1 403-522-2200
Bill Peyto’s Café Alberta Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 10pm

Bill Peyto’s Café

Reasonably priced food is somewhat hard to come by in the upscale hamlet of Lake Louise, which is why Bill Peyto’s Café is such a find. Located in the HI Lake Louise Alpine Centre hostel and within walking distance of the Samson Mall, Peyto's has a sizable dining room and an outdoor patio that's perfect for relaxing on warm, sunny days. The menu is almost as vast as a classic Greek diner's, including everything from a Thai stir-fry to a traditional poutine, but its dishes are executed flawlessly. (If you're looking for standard pub fare, you can choose from plenty of burger options.) Servings are generous and cheap, meaning you'll want to arrive early to lock down a table—especially in the summer.
By carolina novotny , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Apple’s New TSA-Approved ID Has Launched—and Is Coming to an Airport Near You
Apple’s New TSA-Approved ID Has Launched—and Is Coming to an Airport Near You
Earn 120,000 United Miles and Lounge Access With This New Credit Card Offer
Earn 120,000 United Miles and Lounge Access With This New Credit Card Offer
Flower Therapy: A Wine-Free Way to Relax in Sonoma Wine Country
Flower Therapy: A Wine-Free Way to Relax in Sonoma Wine Country
The U.S. Ski Resorts for the Best Spring Season Action This Year
The U.S. Ski Resorts for the Best Spring Season Action This Year