Jasper Brewing Company
624 Connaught Dr, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
| +1 780-852-4111
Photo courtesy of Jasper Brewing Company
Sun - Sat 11am - 2am
National Park PilsnerOpened in 2005, the Jasper Brewing Company was the first brewpub within a Canadian national park. It is now a local’s staple hangout.
Seven different beers—like the Rockhopper IPA and Honey Bear Ale—are brewed on location, so make sure to order a brewery tour along with a fresh pint.
The food menu is pub fare with a special flare to help bring out the flavors of the beer.
The brewpub, open daily from 11:30am to 1:00am, is child-friendly, too, as the venue is divided into two, with both a restaurant and pub.
Beer from $5.50. Contact 1-780-852-4111.