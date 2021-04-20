Where are you going?
Jasper Brewing Company

624 Connaught Dr, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
| +1 780-852-4111
Sun - Sat 11am - 2am

National Park Pilsner

Opened in 2005, the Jasper Brewing Company was the first brewpub within a Canadian national park. It is now a local’s staple hangout.

Seven different beers—like the Rockhopper IPA and Honey Bear Ale—are brewed on location, so make sure to order a brewery tour along with a fresh pint.

The food menu is pub fare with a special flare to help bring out the flavors of the beer.

The brewpub, open daily from 11:30am to 1:00am, is child-friendly, too, as the venue is divided into two, with both a restaurant and pub.

Beer from $5.50. Contact 1-780-852-4111.

By Jeff Bartlett , AFAR Local Expert

