The Most Beautiful Places to Stay on the Planet
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
From luxury villas in Bali to a fairy tale-worthy hotel on the hills outside of Zurich, you'll feel worlds away from reality in these stunning properties.
SC Serra, 1, 14055 Annunziata, Costigliole d'Asti AT, Italy
Winemaker Renato Ratti recently opened to the public his family’s 18th-century, 13-room villa in the Piedmont countryside. An old cellar stores decades’ worth of Ratti wines. Guided tastings can be arranged upon request, and bottles can be shipped...
México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
Banjar Dukuh, Desa Kelating, Kerambitan, Kelating, Kec. Tabanan, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82161, Indonesia
Terraced like the surrounding rice paddies, Soori Bali occupies an undeveloped stretch of fertile coastline roughly 25 minutes from Tabanan, a town northwest of Denpasar known for traditional farming and artisan crafts. The resort’s modern design...
19 Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris, France
It took master artisans four years to transform the faded Hotel Majestic, a belle époque landmark, into a 21st-century palace hotel. Le Peninsula Parisreopened in 2014 with just 200 rooms—created at an average cost of 2.75 million dollars each—and...
Via di Monte d'Oro, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Opened in 2013 in a building that previously housed the University of Rome’s architecture department, JK Place is one of the newer additions to Rome’s growing number of high-end luxury boutique hotels. It is located near the intersection of Via...
50135 Settignano, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
The Belmond Villa San Michele knows something about history. Michelangelo designed its facade, Franciscan monks tended its gardens, and Brigitte Bardot stayed here. But, like any elegant host, it’s not brash about its pedigree. Manicured Italian...
Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 København, Denmark
Copenhagen’s grandest hotel, and one of its oldest, the d’Angleterre originally opened in 1755 as a restaurant, the brainchild of Jean Marchal and Maria Coppy, who met and fell in love while working at the royal court. The current...
Monte Alegre 149, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Built in the 1920s by a Croatian businessman, Palacio Astoreca underwent two years of refurbishment and restoration before opening its doors as a boutique hotel in 2012. The work was carried out to a meticulous degree, maintaining the original...
Via Roma, 2, 16034 Portofino GE, Italy
In a pastel villa that presides over pine-covered slopes and the deep blue waters of the Ligurian Sea, Belmond Hotel Splendido was a 16th-century monastery before it became a cliff-side luxury hotel at the turn of the 20th century....
Hanson Bay Rd, Kingscote SA 5223, Australia
The flagship property of Australian luxury hotel brand Baillie Lodges teeters on grass-covered limestone cliffs, tucked just far enough into the bluffs to feel protected from the roiling Southern Ocean below. Surrounded on three sides by national...
Whether you're up for the adventure of a mobile tented camp, or would prefer a private house staffed with personal chefs, Singita Grumeti is the place for the ultimate safari experience and unbeatable Great Migration views. The 350,000-acre...
Blvd. Kukulcan Mz 59 Lote 1-03 Km 21.26, Nizuc, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
The 29-acre Nizuc Resort & Spa excels in size, service, and amenities. The soothing design scheme blends calming neutrals and natural materials, which recur across multiple interior elements, including lamps, furniture, and tile...
Imerovigli, Thira 847 00, Greece
Some of the world’s most jaw-dropping images of hotel infinity pools have been taken on Santorini, aka the honeymoon island. What makes The Grace stand out? With only eight rooms, 12 suites, and one villa, guests receive the...
China, Beijing Shi, Haidian Qu, 颐和园宫门前街1号
The Aman Summer Palace allows guests to experience a piece of history in an utterly beautiful setting with hilltop temples, shimmering lakes, and marble bridges. The Summer Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was burnt down by a coalition...
Jl. Belimbing Sari, Tambiyak, Pecatu, Kuta Selatan Pecatu Kuta Selatan, Pecatu, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80364, Indonesia
Perched more than 300 feet over the famous surf beaches of Uluwatu, on the west side of Bali’s Bukit peninsula, Alila Villas Uluwatu looks like a collection of oversized modern bird cages teetering on limestone cliffs. Palm trees and open-air...
210 Main Road, Joe Batt's Arm, NL A0G 2X0, Canada
Fogo Island Inn sits at the very edge of the north Atlantic on isolated Fogo Island in Newfoundland. Designed by internationally renowned architect Todd Saunders, the inn's arrestingly modern appearance is meant to call to mind the shape of an...
100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
It may be only 22 miles west of San Juan, but Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve feels a world away. The resort has a spectacular location on a three-mile stretch of beach on Puerto Rico’s north shore, where Clara Livingston once ran...
Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zürich, Switzerland
This landmark hotel, built in the Swiss rustic style popular at the turn of the 19th century, has hosted Winston Churchill, Arturo Toscanini, Albert Einstein, the Shah of Iran, Henry Kissinger, and the Rolling Stones, among others. Situated high...
