Southern Ocean Lodge
When Southern Ocean Lodge, the flagship property of Australian hotel brand Baillie Lodges, opened in 2008, it was Kangaroo Island’s first true luxury lodge, known for its cinematic spot atop grass-covered limestone cliffs, with curved guest suites facing the namesake seas. Surrounded on three sides by national parks, Southern Ocean Lodge connected travelers with Australia’s powerful natural landscapes. Then in early January 2020, wildfires consumed more than half of Kangaroo Island, reducing the ecological paradise to sandy hills and blackened branches. Southern Ocean Lodge was a casualty of the blaze.
As AFAR’s Katherine LaGrave reported in her feature on the island, rebuilding began in earnest in February 2022, with the goal of becoming more sustainable: “The new lodge will use 25 percent less energy than the original lodge, and diesel fuel consumption will be halved. There will be rainwater harvesting, reliance on a hybrid solar-and-battery system, and elevated boardwalks to minimize impact on the health of coastal plants. Smart landscaping will create a sort of buffer around the lodge.”
Along with the new sustainable choices, the lodge has replicated the footprint of the original property, with 25 guest rooms slightly reoriented to optimize sea views. A new ultra-premium suite, the Ocean Pavilion, has up to four bedrooms and bathrooms (or two separate suites) with an outdoor terrace and private pool. And the ever-popular main lodge still has a Great Room with a suspended fireplace and a deck with a plunge pool that juts toward the sea.
At the end of Australia
Located on the southern tip of Kangaroo Island, situated on a cliff overlooking the rough Southern Ocean sits the luxurious and architecturally stunning South Ocean Lodge Resort – otherwise know as SOL. Friends of mine and I visited SOL for four days and three nights this past May, their winter season. The resort provides guests with guided excursions around the island provide a great way to see the wildlife. From koala bears to roos and wallabies to the sea lions and fur seals – there is a lot to take in, especially with the stunning backdrop of the South Ocean and the crazy rocks formed long ago in the area. SOL’s food is beyond compare. Each carefully prepared meal, breakfast, lunch and diner, are different each day. Much of it is locally sourced and is delicious! And since all you meals and liquor are included, guests are invited to select any wine from their beautiful wine cellar or bar. We discovered David Franz wine while we were there. Only available in Australia, it was a rare find, thanks to Ash, the restaurant manager. Ash even helped us set up a winery tour once we got back to the Barossa Valley. The service is excellent, and during the wintertime season, it was wonderful spending the afternoons and evening in the hot tub or by the fireplace. Hiking along the breath-taking beaches and cliffs surrounding the resort is a must!
Luxury in the wilderness.
Southern Ocean Lodge is an architectural marvel with a luxury experience to match. Close encounters with kangaroos, seals and koalas are all carefully organised for the guest. Impeccable food and an extensive wine cellar awaits you on return from the day’s excursions and there’s a great spa.
Incredible Getaway
Possibly one of the best lodges I’ve ever stayed in. Kangaroo Island is a 17-minute flight from Adelaide and the drive to the lodge is 50-minutes. You will see tons of wildlife including kanagroos, koalas and exotic birds. The food and accomodations are top notch but it’s not cheap.
Southern Ocean Horizons of Kangaroo Island
The ultimate moment of serenity: submerged in a salt-water pool that overlooks the secluded and infinite Southern Ocean coastline of Kangaroo Island. Southern Ocean Lodge is perched on a dramatic cliff peering over the turquoise seas. The infinite view of the waves crashing against the cliffs is beyond rewarding after making the journey to this remote island off the coast of Australia to simply sit here, with a glass of wine in hand, in complete isolation.
Middle of Nowhere in Style
Southern Ocean Lodge is easily one of the most unique [and one of the most isolated] properties in the world. One should visit SOL to escape it all - to feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere, amongst nature - while also feeling like you’re staying in a hotel offering unparalleled luxury.