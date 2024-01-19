HomeTravel GuidesAustraliaKingscote

Southern Ocean Lodge

Hanson Bay Rd, Kingscote SA 5223, Australia
https://southernoceanlodge.com.au/
SOL-Osprey-Pavilion-Lounge.jpg

Southern Ocean Lodge

SOL-The-Great-Room.jpg

Southern Ocean Lodge

SOL-Ocean-Retreat.jpg

Southern Ocean Lodge

SOL-Flinders-Suite.jpg

Southern Ocean Lodge

SOL-Osprey-Pavilion-Lounge.jpg
SOL-The-Great-Room.jpg
SOL-Ocean-Retreat.jpg
SOL-Flinders-Suite.jpg
CHECK AVAILABILITY

When Southern Ocean Lodge, the flagship property of Australian hotel brand Baillie Lodges, opened in 2008, it was Kangaroo Island’s first true luxury lodge, known for its cinematic spot atop grass-covered limestone cliffs, with curved guest suites facing the namesake seas. Surrounded on three sides by national parks, Southern Ocean Lodge connected travelers with Australia’s powerful natural landscapes. Then in early January 2020, wildfires consumed more than half of Kangaroo Island, reducing the ecological paradise to sandy hills and blackened branches. Southern Ocean Lodge was a casualty of the blaze.

As AFAR’s Katherine LaGrave reported in her feature on the island, rebuilding began in earnest in February 2022, with the goal of becoming more sustainable: “The new lodge will use 25 percent less energy than the original lodge, and diesel fuel consumption will be halved. There will be rainwater harvesting, reliance on a hybrid solar-and-battery system, and elevated boardwalks to minimize impact on the health of coastal plants. Smart landscaping will create a sort of buffer around the lodge.”

Along with the new sustainable choices, the lodge has replicated the footprint of the original property, with 25 guest rooms slightly reoriented to optimize sea views. A new ultra-premium suite, the Ocean Pavilion, has up to four bedrooms and bathrooms (or two separate suites) with an outdoor terrace and private pool. And the ever-popular main lodge still has a Great Room with a suspended fireplace and a deck with a plunge pool that juts toward the sea.

By Laura Dannen Redman

More Recommendations

Fri Jul 18 03:41:49 EDT 2014

At the end of Australia

Located on the southern tip of Kangaroo Island, situated on a cliff overlooking the rough Southern Ocean sits the luxurious and architecturally stunning South Ocean Lodge Resort – otherwise know as SOL. Friends of mine and I visited SOL for four days and three nights this past May, their winter season. The resort provides guests with guided excursions around the island provide a great way to see the wildlife. From koala bears to roos and wallabies to the sea lions and fur seals – there is a lot to take in, especially with the stunning backdrop of the South Ocean and the crazy rocks formed long ago in the area. SOL’s food is beyond compare. Each carefully prepared meal, breakfast, lunch and diner, are different each day. Much of it is locally sourced and is delicious! And since all you meals and liquor are included, guests are invited to select any wine from their beautiful wine cellar or bar. We discovered David Franz wine while we were there. Only available in Australia, it was a rare find, thanks to Ash, the restaurant manager. Ash even helped us set up a winery tour once we got back to the Barossa Valley. The service is excellent, and during the wintertime season, it was wonderful spending the afternoons and evening in the hot tub or by the fireplace. Hiking along the breath-taking beaches and cliffs surrounding the resort is a must!

Rhiannon Taylor
Wed May 18 19:37:26 EDT 2016

Luxury in the wilderness.

Southern Ocean Lodge is an architectural marvel with a luxury experience to match. Close encounters with kangaroos, seals and koalas are all carefully organised for the guest. Impeccable food and an extensive wine cellar awaits you on return from the day’s excursions and there’s a great spa.

Johnny Jet
Fri Jul 18 03:41:25 EDT 2014

Incredible Getaway

Possibly one of the best lodges I’ve ever stayed in. Kangaroo Island is a 17-minute flight from Adelaide and the drive to the lodge is 50-minutes. You will see tons of wildlife including kanagroos, koalas and exotic birds. The food and accomodations are top notch but it’s not cheap.

Fri Jul 18 03:41:33 EDT 2014

Southern Ocean Horizons of Kangaroo Island

The ultimate moment of serenity: submerged in a salt-water pool that overlooks the secluded and infinite Southern Ocean coastline of Kangaroo Island. Southern Ocean Lodge is perched on a dramatic cliff peering over the turquoise seas. The infinite view of the waves crashing against the cliffs is beyond rewarding after making the journey to this remote island off the coast of Australia to simply sit here, with a glass of wine in hand, in complete isolation.

Wed Mar 22 13:37:24 EDT 2017

Middle of Nowhere in Style

Southern Ocean Lodge is easily one of the most unique [and one of the most isolated] properties in the world. One should visit SOL to escape it all - to feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere, amongst nature - while also feeling like you’re staying in a hotel offering unparalleled luxury.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Lufthansa business class seats including one in the lie-flat position with a pillow and blanket atop it
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The Lesser-Known Hack for Upgrading Your Flight at a Discount
January 18, 2024 05:05 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Kamikura hideaway - Japan
Hotels
In This Coastal Japanese Airbnb, Guests Are Given a Bed—and a Mystery to Solve
January 18, 2024 03:47 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Why You Should Get the New Hyatt Credit Card Bonus With up to 60,000 Points
Loyalty + Rewards
The Ultimate Guide to the World of Hyatt Loyalty Program
January 18, 2024 03:29 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
This Premier Room King at The Peninsula London features a neutral palette and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Stay Here Next
What It’s Like to Spend the Night at the New Peninsula Hotel in London
January 18, 2024 01:26 PM
 · 
Anya von Bremzen
Portugese-Food-Pastel-de-Nata-Tatiana Bralnina-Shutterstock.jpg
Food + Drink
A Guide to Portuguese Food: 13 Essential Dishes to Try in Portugal
January 18, 2024 01:07 PM
 · 
Kevin Raub
Houses along Seventh Lake in the Adirondacks, New York
Astrotourism
Where to Camp for the Total Solar Eclipse
January 18, 2024 12:42 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Load More