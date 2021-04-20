Soori Bali
Soori BaliTerraced like the surrounding rice paddies, Soori Bali occupies an undeveloped stretch of fertile coastline roughly 25 minutes from Tabanan, a town northwest of Denpasar known for traditional farming and artisan crafts. The resort’s modern design plays on the shapes, colors, and landscapes of the surrounding area and incorporates local stone. (At the recommendation of the surrounding village’s elder, the property also constructed 10 stone temples onsite within the property.) Outdoor spaces feature bright green trees and grasses along with infinity pools, while high ceilings, cool colors, and marble floors inside create a tranquil escape from the heat. The property’s spacious rooms and wood-slat shades give off an art-gallery vibe, and the reading-room lounge displays the works of the hotel’s artists in residence. Food is another big focus here, both at the resort’s three restaurants and in tours that explore rice cultivation, exotic ingredients found at the Kerambitan market, and the spices, cacao, and coffee from nearby Jatiluwih.
At Soori Bali, villas are sandwiched between emerald rice terraces and a black-sand beach. The spa, a temple of lava rock and marble, offers traditional Balinese massage.
Inhabited Gardens
Perched on an elevated plateau adjoined with soaring limestone cliffs, Soori Bali, a stunning eco-chic boutique resort with picturesque views of the cerulean Indian ocean, is an exquisite model of eco-modern design. Located on the parched savannah landscape of the Bukit Peninsula, the resort integrates dramatic design elements of the surrounding natural landscape using locally-sourced materials. Inspired by Bali’s rocky terrace fields and lush gulleys, the buildings’ low-pitched terraced roofs create an open atmosphere which gives way to spectacular views of gardens, cool reflecting pools and miles of deep blue ocean. The 86 villas and other buildings on the property were constructed using bamboo, hand-cut stone and volcanic batu candi rock to purposefully blend with the surrounding natural environment. (The volcanic rock was used in building the roofs due to its natural insulating properties and ability to support local ferns and succulents.) The most striking feature about the villas is the seamless integration of wood, water, flora, stone and air — rather than indoor living quarters, the rooms were designed to be inhabited garden sanctuaries. Walkways and bridges connect relaxation pavilions and pools to spacious living areas creating a sense of freedom and fluidity that wafts through the entire property — from the one bedroom villas to the expansive pool and cabana area.