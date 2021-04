Set-jetters will want to stop by the Dolder Grand, even if it didn’t appear in a Bond film. Instead it will look familiar from a film starring Daniel Craig in one of his non-Bond roles, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Rooney Mara's Lisbeth Salander stays here while doing nefarious Swiss business). Sir Norman Foster's sleek modern architecture perfectly complements the original 1899 classic "Curhaus" (cure house) spa hotel. Bond fans couldn't find a more luxurious Swiss watering hole than the Dolder's bar where saffron mojitos are the house cocktail. You don't have to be a guest of the hotel to sit on the balcony, listen to live jazz, and watch the sun go down over Zurich while sipping one of these golden mojitos. You can also wander around the lobby and the dramatic hotel frontage—both seen in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. The hotel is a regular favorite with film stars and location managers and it's often used for movie press junkets. You might just find yourself sipping your cocktail next to the future James Bond. Ask nicely and the manager may let you in for a peek at the Masina Suite (also seen in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) named for Giulietta Masina, the muse and wife of director Federico Fellini. Check out the In Pursuit of 007 itinerary, created by Shelby Donley of Camelback Odyssey Travel, on AFAR Journeys