Swiss Fairy Tale Meets Andy Warhol

The Dolder Grand’s castlelike turrets resemble something out of a fairy tale, flanked by two modern stone-and-glass wings. In keeping with the exterior’s old/new dichotomy, the owner decorated the 175 rooms as well as the public spaces with pieces of art, both classic and quirky. Guests get a Pop art welcome from Andy Warhol’s Big Retrospective Painting behind the front desk. In the hotel bar (above), Finnish artist Jani Leinonen’s We Love Vodka & Freedom installation sets the scene for guests to try the signature Mongolian vodka-and-wasabi cocktail. An iPad art tour chronicles the entire collection, which includes works by Salvador Dalí, Keith Haring, and Fernando Botero.

