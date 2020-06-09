Aman Summer Palace China, Beijing Shi, Haidian Qu, 颐和园宫门前街1号

Photo courtesy of Aman

Aman Summer Palace The Aman Summer Palace allows guests to experience a piece of history in an utterly beautiful setting with hilltop temples, shimmering lakes, and marble bridges. The Summer Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was burnt down by a coalition of foreign militaries, then rebuilt on the orders of Empress Dowager Cixi, who appropriated the funds of the Chinese navy to spend on this lavish summer retreat. Aman Summer Palace shares a wall with the original structure and is built from the old reception areas; guests enter through a “secret” door. Room decor echoes the palace’s century-old, Qing-era style. Service details are influenced by Chinese traditions as well: luggage is carted to the room by a rickshaw bicycle, and guests are led to their quarters in the evening by the glow of red lanterns carried by staff.