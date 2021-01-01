The Best Restaurants in Park City
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Finding a place to eat or drink in a resort town is easy, but finding a good place that reflects the atmosphere is a bit more challenging. Try the local whiskey, have a hearty breakfast before a day on the slopes or hiking the trails, and don't forget to clean your plate at dinner.
1640 Bonanza Dr, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Not to be confused with the Mexican food chain of the same name, Alberto’s in Park City is a go-to for anyone looking for a good, inexpensive dining option. Doors openat 7 a.m., so you cabgrab a hearty breakfast burrito on theway to the ski area,...
509 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
I must have missed PROSPECT on my last visit to Park City, when truth be told, Main Street felt a bit generic, 'ski-town anywhere' to me. I'm not a big shopper, but I love seeing well executed, new ideas in retail, that stay true to their...
151 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Situated at the top of the hill onPark City's iconic Main Street, the Italian restaurant Grappa occupiesa beautiful 100-plus-year-old renovated building that over the years has been a brothel, bar, and bed-and-breakfast. The name comes from the...
4000 Canyons Resort Dr #6546, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Local food products dictate the menu at The Farm, a restaurant in the Park City Mountain Resort. Nearly all the ingredients for dishes such as buttermilk-fried hen with warm potato salad, and pork with mustard spaetzle and carrots, are sourced...
540 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Located in Park City's renovated Masonic Hall on historic Main Street, the Riverhorse caters to ahigh-end fine-dining crowd. Seth Adams, the executive chef and co-owner who drives the seasonally appropriate creative menu, has brought home...
900 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Casual wood-fired pizzas are the specialty in this popular, contemporary-styled restaurant owned by longtime locals Deb and David Harries. This place is always busy, so expect a short wait. It's worth it. The V salad, with arugula, prosciutto,...
317 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
One of the oldest restaurants in Park City, the "Double E," as locals call it, opened in 1972. When I first lived in town in the mid-1980s, they'd have $1.95 breakfast specials of eggs and bacon. Can't beat that. They serve breakfast, lunch, and...
586 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Tired of regular ski lodge lunch? Take the Town Lift from Park City Mountain Resort down to Main Street and dine on sushi for a change. The historic storefront belies the chic contemporary interiors and an extensive sashimi, sushi and Asian tapas...
501 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Right in the middle of Main Street, 501 On Main restaurant is a great place to sit back with some delicious food and drink and watch all of the action. Downstairs is a casual, almost sports bar kind of vibe, while upstairs is a bit more formal. I...
5153 577 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Wahso, part of the Bill White Enterprises family of restaurants in town, is the perfect example of White's propensity to lavishly decorate his popular eateries. With Asian artifacts that White collected from around the world, and elegant touches...
1571 Redstone Center Dr #140, Park City, UT 84098, USA
One of Bill White's collection of restaurants, Sushi Blue serves an eclectic mix of items, from a full sushi bar to "Rad Thai" and Korean street tacos, and a great burger. It's a great place to go if you have a mix of sushi lovers and "not so...
1890 Bonanza Dr, Park City, UT 84060, USA
This unassuming little restaurant in a small strip-mall in a commercial neighborhood consistently rates as a local favorite for both the Hispanic and Caucasian populations here. It’s no frills— your meal will be served on paper plates; they serve...
703 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
When you're ready to call it a day on the slopes, take Park City Mountain Resort’s Quittin’ Time run down to High West, the world’s only ski-in gastro-distillery. Tour the space, then try the 36th Vote Barreled Manhattan, made from a...
677 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
This place is awesome. If you are looking for free pool and wi-fi during the day, go there. If your looking for bar food and beer it's great for that too. And you can do all that and watch movies in their private cinema, which shows movies old and...
751 Lower Main Street, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Even though Butcher's is a nice steak house ("elegance without arrogance" is the owner's motto), with one of the most appealing bars in town (a full wall of gleaming bottles behind the bar, views of the Town Lift just outside the door), they...
7700 Stein Way, Park City, UT 84060, USA
This chalet-style lodge takes its name from legendary Norwegian skier Stein Eriksen, the 1952 Olympic giant slalom gold medalist and 1954 World Cup champion. When he agreed to help develop this ski-in, ski-out spot in the 1980s, he drew from his...
2300 Deer Valley Dr E, Park City, UT 84060, USA
There are two ways to arrive at this exclusive Deer Valley perch—ski in from the slopes, or hop on the Swiss-crafted funicular and climb the 250-vertical-foot ridge. The 12-acre, 181-room St. Regis is literally and figuratively in rarefied...
9100 Marsac Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Fans of the Montage brand’s Laguna Beach and Beverly Hills flagships will love this mountain version, a ski-in, ski-out hotel wedged into the head of Empire Canyon. The sprawling, Craftsman-style manor debuted in 2010, solidifying Deer...
