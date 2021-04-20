Where are you going?
Forage [CLOSED]

370 E 900 S
Website
| +1 801-708-7834
At Forage, a two-plus-hour tasting menu is built around trout roe, wild mountain grass, Siberian elm seed pods, and other ingredients foraged within a 500-mile radius. $87, plus $45 for wine pairings.

HOW TO SCORE A TABLE: The wait for reservations is around two months. Call on a weeknight and there’s a good chance you can fill a cancellation.

INSIDER TIP: This summer, cofounder Viet Pham will open a more casual restaurant called Ember and Ash that he says will “use lots of fire and a very technical, refined cooking style.” Book now.


This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

