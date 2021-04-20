Sushi for Aficionados, and Plenty for Landlubbers
One of Bill White's collection of restaurants, Sushi Blue serves an eclectic mix of items, from a full sushi bar to "Rad Thai" and Korean street tacos, and a great burger. It's a great place to go if you have a mix of sushi lovers and "not so much" in your dining party. The Green Papaya Salad with cherry tomatoes, cilantro, crushed peanuts and citrus dressing is refreshing. For signature sushi rolls, try the Holy Shishito, with albacore, grilled shishito pepper and cucumber topped with red snapper, avocado, and spicy roasted onion ponzu. The easy access to this restaurant in the Redstone shopping area makes it a popular choice.