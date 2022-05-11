Where are you going?
Grappa

151 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Website
| +1 435-645-0636
Grappa Park City Utah United States

More info

Sun, Tue, Wed 5pm - 9pm
Mon, Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm
Thur 12am - 9pm

Grappa

Situated at the top of the hill on Park City's iconic Main Street, the Italian restaurant Grappa occupies a beautiful 100-plus-year-old renovated building that over the years has been a brothel, bar, and bed-and-breakfast. The name comes from the Italian brandy distilled from the leftover grape skins, stems, and seeds from the winemaking process. And, of course, Grappa serves it! Founder and owner Bill White blends French culinary influences with regional Italian dishes to bring bold and delicious flavors to his customers. When the weather is appropriate, there are five levels of patios, complete with plants and water features for alfresco dining.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

