Wahso

5153 577 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Website
| +1 435-615-0300
Sun, Wed, Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

French Asian Cuisine in a Lavish Setting

Wahso, part of the Bill White Enterprises family of restaurants in town, is the perfect example of White's propensity to lavishly decorate his popular eateries. With Asian artifacts that White collected from around the world, and elegant touches like the velvet curtains encasing each booth, it doesn't get more romantic than this. The food is excellent, and the prices reflect that. Try the green curry mussels, the watermelon and goat cheese salad with arugula, fennel, cherry tomatoes and lemon basil dressing, or the Miso Black Cod with aromatic rice, shiitake, bok choy and mushroom-ginger broth. By the way, "Wahso" is a phonetic play on the French word for bird, "oiseau."
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

