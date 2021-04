Long Established Breakfast Fave

One of the oldest restaurants in Park City , the "Double E," as locals call it, opened in 1972. When I first lived in town in the mid-1980s, they'd have $1.95 breakfast specials of eggs and bacon. Can't beat that. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but the stick-to-the-ribs breakfasts are what they're really famous for. Try the signature Miner's Dawn, seasoned potatoes with melted cheddar cheese, topped with basted eggs and served in a skillet with wheat toast.