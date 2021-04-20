Where are you going?
El Chubasco

1890 Bonanza Drive
Website
| +1 435-645-9114
Sun - Thur 11am - 8:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm

Authentic Mexican

This unassuming little restaurant in a small strip-mall in a commercial neighborhood consistently rates as a local favorite for both the Hispanic and Caucasian populations here. It’s no frills— your meal will be served on paper plates; they serve beer but no other alcohol— but service is quick and efficient. Serving lunch and dinner, El Chubbie’s (as locals call it due to the generous portions) specialties are the homemade salsa bar, the carnitas, tamales and street tacos. Park City is not zoned to allow food trucks—this is the closest you’ll get to those freshly concocted eats.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

