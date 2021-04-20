El Chubasco

Authentic Mexican
This unassuming little restaurant in a small strip-mall in a commercial neighborhood consistently rates as a local favorite for both the Hispanic and Caucasian populations here. It’s no frills— your meal will be served on paper plates; they serve beer but no other alcohol— but service is quick and efficient. Serving lunch and dinner, El Chubbie’s (as locals call it due to the generous portions) specialties are the homemade salsa bar, the carnitas, tamales and street tacos. Park City
is not zoned to allow food trucks—this is the closest you’ll get to those freshly concocted eats.