Seattle Day Trip: Leavenworth
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
This tiny town, about 2 hours east of Seattle, reinvented itself in the 1960s as a Bavarian-themed village — and became a popular tourist destination. Come for a day and revel in the kitschy, lederhosen-clad fun.
829 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
A gingerbread cottage is entirely fitting for the faux-Bavarian village of Leavenworth, and the Gingerbread Factory fits the bill, right down to the lollipop and candy-cane decorations on the walkway. Inside, you’ll find a big case of oversized,...
819 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Don’t be surprised if you’re offered a sample of cheese the moment you step into the Cheesemonger’s Shop. The friendly staff is only too happy to talk cheese, offer samples, and suggest pairings with their crackers, meats, and wine selection. They...
735 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
If you love an off-the-beaten-track, oddball museum full of strange old stuff, then you'll have a cracking good time at the Nutcracker Museum. Located in the ferociously quaint, ersatz-Bavarian-village of Leavenworth (a pretty wacky place in...
735 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
After you’ve visited the Nutcracker Museum (or if you don’t feel like paying the admission fee), stop by the Tannenbaum Shoppe to get another dose of nutcracker claustrophobia. The walls are packed floor to ceiling with every kind of intricately...
220 9th St D, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
You might not be expecting to find a gem and mineral store among the kitschy souvenir shops of Leavenworth, but Mainz Haus of Rock has staked out its own little corner off the main drag. There, you’ll find crystals, semi-precious stone jewelry,...
719 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Few can resist the fun of playing dress-up with the Hat Shop’s hundreds of zany novelty hats. If you’ve ever mused, “Where can I get a hat that looks like a chicken wearing lederhosen is sitting on my head?” wonder no more. Oh, sure, they have...
821 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Boudreaux Cellars is a boutique winery located outside Leavenworth on the aptly named Icicle River, but their tasting room is conveniently located on Leavenworth’s main drag. The winery produces riesling, chardonnay, merlot, syrah, cabernet...
190 US-2, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Der Ritterhof's main claim to fame is being the roadside motel in Leavenworth with the gigantic suit of armor standing out front. It's actually not a bad place to stay, though; amenities include a decent-sized pool and hot tub, BBQ pits, a large...
1323, 636 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Located inside the Visconti building, Cured is a standout shop in a town that’s full of sausages and wursts. They make bratwurst, kielbasa, chorizo, currywurst and more on-site, and carry local Salumi salami as well as pancetta, prosciutto, and...
709 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
NEIN, you are not in the Bavarian Alps--you are in the Central Cascades of Washington State...and JA there is an outdoor Bier Garten where you can sit your stinky sweaty post-hike self down for a local microbrew! The faux-but-well-done Bavarian...
590 US-2, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
As you drive into Leavenworth, you'll see a steep drop on one side of the road, and below it, a golf course. The Enzian Falls Putting Course features 18 holes of natural bent grass greens with panoramic views of the river, waterfalls, streams and...
929 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
By official decree, all businesses in Leavenworth must conform to the ersatz-Alpine-chalet theme for their storefronts, and nowhere does this cause more cognitive dissonance than at the Australian gift shop. Agape Outback has a wide selection of...
Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Care for a romantic carriage ride through the quaint streets of Leavenworth? This horse and carriage wait for passengers outside the bandstand on Front Street.
Tea drinkers should make a point to stop in at the Cup and Kettle in Leavenworth, where they have over 140 varieties of tea — black, green, oolong, decaf, herbal teas and tisanes, and more. The chestnut tea is warm, buttery, and rich, perfect for...
