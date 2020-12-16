Riviera Maya Top 10
Easily accessible from Cancun, Mexico’s Riviera Maya stretches for 81 miles between the Caribbean and the jungles of the Yucatan peninsula. At the end of each day exploring, there’s a range of places to stay from luxury resorts to charming boutique hotels. Here’s our top 10 list for one of the world’s most appealing destinations.
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Wonderful catamarans that you can rent right off the beach.
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Punta Allen is a small fishing village located just south of Tulum in the Sian Ka’an Biosphere. This village is truly an off-the-beaten-path destination, a hidden gem of the Riviera Maya. With only a handful of bungalow style hotels, most of which...
Coba, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Cobá holds what remains of a large pre-Colombian Maya civilization located on the Riviera Maya. Lesser known than Tulum, the name Cobá means turbid (cloudy) waters—probably having to do with the five cenotes (underground...
Calle Polar Pte. S/N, Tulum centro, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
One of the most unusual attractions of Riviera Maya is a unique network of natural freshwater pools, or cenotes, that connect to the longest underwater river system in the world. The Mayan people considered the cenotes to be sacred, believing them...
Carretera Chetúmal-Puerto Juárez Kilómetro 282, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The massive nature park called Xcaret may be the Riviera Maya’s most touristy attraction, but there’s a reason it’s popular: It’s the only place in the area where you can do it all—snorkel, visit animal habitats, swim...
Carretera Federal Libre Chetumal- Puerto Juárez Km. 283.5 Ejido Sur, 77712 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Thousands of years ago, the entire Yucatán Peninsula was under water, as evidenced by its massive network of rivers that flow beneath the region’s limestone surface. No place better presents the area’s captivating caverns and...
If the logistics of taking advantage of all that Riviera Maya offers in terms of activities feels daunting, Alltournative takes care of all the details. They will pick you up at your hotel and take you on either a half- or full-day excursion....
Quintana Roo, Mexico
Roughly 20 minutes south of Playa del Carmen, there’s a beach club where every visitor to the region can become a member for a day. Punta Venado is a Caribbean eco-park with a long list of activities to choose from including horseback riding, ATV...
Any time of the year, Mamita’s Beach Club in Playa del Carmen is a favorite of visitors who want to get a meal and perhaps some cocktails or cold beers with their feet in the sand. At the end of November, however, the club is also filled with the...
