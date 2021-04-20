Michelle da Silva Richmond is an award-winning travel editor and journalist whose work spans print, digital, and in-flight publications. She is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers, the New York Travel Writers Association, the New England Travel Writers Network, and the American Society of Journalists and Authors. Over the course of her career, she has contributed to Frommer’s, Fodor’s, and Fisher’s Guides to Mexico and has written extensively on destinations across Latin America and beyond. Michelle also serves as the honeymoon editor for bellaonline.com and contributes to a variety of magazines and travel outlets. Her reporting combines practical insight with cultural perspective, offering readers thoughtful guidance and inspiration for every kind of journey.