Cenote Azul Carretera Tulum- Cancun Km 1266, Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico

Photo by Franco Larrine Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5:30pm

Cenote Azul Thanks to its easy-to-reach location on the main highway just fifteen minutes south of Playa del Carmen, this open cenote ranks among the most popular with locals. One half of the clear spring is shallow, with areas for climbing adjacent rocks; other spots are just deep enough for snorkeling. Elsewhere, there are still deeper waters for swimming and cooling off, complete with a sundeck and a small cliff for jumping.