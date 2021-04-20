La Isla Luxury

Luxury shopping is one of the perks of a vacation in Cancun’s downtown, and La Isla Shopping Village is the place for quality goods (be sure to stop in at Liverpool for duty-free designer products). La Isla isn’t just for shopping though: there is an interactive aquarium, a chocolate factory, a Mayan artisan center and a selection of great restaurants. My favorite items at the Maya artists center were the cotton hammocks, handmade silver jewelry, and traditional smocked Mayan blouses. When you go to any of these destinations, bring your credit card to get the best exchange rate and don’t forget to bring your camera—the views of Cancun’s interior lagoon are stunning.