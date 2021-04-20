Xcacel Beach

Where are you going?
A few minutes north of Tulum, Xcacel (pronounced “ish-kah-sel”) is one of the region’s more unspoiled coastal areas. The beach has long been a local favorite, especially on Sundays, and in-the-know tourists are showing up now, too. Natural vegetation lines the shore and while there are no restaurants or beach clubs, there is a building with restrooms and showers. The best snorkeling is along the coral reef at the north end, and a small, swimmable cenote lies nearby. Sea turtles lay eggs here, in spring and summer, so take care not to trample nests; local conservation projects collect modest entrance fees to support their efforts.
By Laura Winfrey , AFAR Local Expert

Bobby Heard
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago

Turtle Nesting Ground with Crystal Clear Water

A stunning, undeveloped beach that attracts hoards of sea turtles each spring to lay their eggs in the sand. The local government has a small hut on-site to manage the beach and ensure the turtles are not interfered with.
