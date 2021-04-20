Río Secreto
Carretera Federal Libre Chetumal- Puerto Juárez Km. 283.5 Ejido Sur, 77712 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 998 113 1905
Sun - Sat 8am - 3pm
Río SecretoThousands of years ago, the entire Yucatán Peninsula was under water, as evidenced by its massive network of rivers that flow beneath the region’s limestone surface. No place better presents the area’s captivating caverns and underground water systems than majestic Río Secreto, a nature park just south of Playa del Carmen that offers adventurous travelers wide-ranging cave tours. Extending for miles, its river system wasn’t discovered until 2006, when a local man accidentally stumbled across an entrance while chasing an iguana through the jungle. When you go, guides lead you through a maze of stalactites and stalagmites that ends with a swim in subterranean waterways that vary based on the path you choose.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
The Secret Mayan Underworld in Mexico
For millions of years, this mystical underworld stayed hidden deep underground in the Riveria Maya, Mexico. It’s where the underworld meets the heavens. This womb of the earth is a sacred place to the Mayans who believed it was the doorway to the afterlife. We were exploring Mexico’s cenotes and caves, looking for that something special… when we discovered one of the true Wonders of the World… ‘Rio Secreto’ – Rio Secreto is so much more than a cenote… it’s a living breathing cave system. Was this a dream or was it real? The full story of our mystical and once in a lifetime experience is here:
over 5 years ago
Rio Secreto
There is something undeniably fascinating about caves, with their sense of mystery and possibility. Rio Secreto was created by part of the Riviera Maya’s vast underground river system. Today explorers can wander and swim through portions of this underground river that runs for approximately eight miles. Visits to the portion that are open to the public help finance the preservation of the entire system. The site has recently been designated as one of Mexico’s most distinct and alluring nature reserves and the management of the site has been recognized by various environmental organizations for their exemplary stewardship of this unique site. For more information visit riosecreto.com and to start planning your escape to Riviera Maya, visit rivieramaya.com
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago
Río Secreto
Located in Playa del Carmen, the caves at Río Secreto are one of many fun day trips to be made from Cozumel. The Yucatán Peninsula is pocked with sinkhole-created cenotes—a kind of natural swimming pool—and yes, visitors can swim in them! The Río Secreto experience involves walking through a cave to reach one of these cenotes and, if you'd like, taking a dip in it. Bring water shoes, and wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty.