Hyderabad Highlights
Collected by Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert
With a colorful history spanning over 400 years, Hyderabad showcases the best of North and South India. The "City of Pearls" was once a notable pearl and diamond trade center in South Asia and offers travelers the best of bazaars, bungalows, and biryani.
Qutub Shahi Tombs, Hyderabad, Telangana, India
The tombs of the legendary Qutub Shahi kings are less than a mile away from Banjara Darwaza of the Golconda Fort. Planned and built by the Qutub Shahis, the tombs are considered the oldest historical monuments in Hyderabad. The structures are...
Laad Bazaar Rd, Laad Bazar, Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Welcome to Laad Bazaar, tucked away on one of the four streets that lead from the Charminar. Also called Choodi Bazaar, the vibrant market features countless shops and stalls selling bridal wear, pearls, jewelry, and the famous Hyderabadi glass-...
Khair Complex, Ibrahim Bagh, Hyderabad, Telangana 500008, India
Built in 945 CE, the Golcanda Fort is considered one of the most notable forts in India. Known for its palaces and resourceful water supply system, Golcanda also once housed a vault that stored the Hope and Koh-i-noor Diamonds. The fort is...
Near Birla Mandir, Saifabad, Adarsh Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500004, India
You don't need to be a science enthusiast to appreciate the Birla Planetarium, housed in the B.M. Birla Science Centre. The planetarium is considered one of the most acclaimed in the world, and also offers courses in astronomy and astrophysics....
Near Charminar, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002, India
Explore the historic sites by foot on a walking tour of the old city. Start at Mecca Masjid to view the tombs of the Nizams. Continue to Charminar, where you can climb to the top for fantastic views of the surrounding markets. Walk to the...
Bhoodan Pochampally, Telangana 508284, India
Located 1.5 hours outside Hyderabad is Pochampally, a village known for its traditional weaves of ikat in cotton and silk. Many Indians call Pochampally "Silk City," and the community is widely recognized for creating the Pomchampally Saree. Take...
There is an extensive British history in Hyderabad, commencing in 1798 when the city became a princely state under the British East India Company. The monuments and buildings stand as a silent reminder to the European legacy. Start with a visit to...
Necklace Rd, Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Necklace Road is a main boulevard in Hyderabad, adjacent to Hussain Sagar Lake. Grab a cycle and head out at dusk when the boulevard comes alive with locals socializing and sampling fast food at Eat Street. Check out the views and People's Plaza,...
SD Road, Sappu Bagh Apaprtment, Jogani, Ramgopalpet, Secunderabad, Telangana 500003, India
A visit to Hyderabad may not be complete until you have savored the cuisine at Paradise Food Court. The Secunderabad location—considered the largest sit-down restaurant in all of India—has multiple spaces, including Paradise Cafe, Paradise Bakery...
Ground Floor, SBR, Opp Pizza Hut, C.V. Towers, HUDA Techno Enclave, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, India
Karachi Bakery is a Hyderabad institution, renowned for its cakes, cookies, biscuits, pastries, and chocolates. Open since 1963, the establishment remains one of the most innovative bakeries in India. Be sure to sample the fruit biscuits, Osmania...
22/9, Necklace Rd, Hussain Sagar, Khairatabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500063, India
Jalavihar is a water park with activities for the entire family. The space features multiple pools, a wave pool, a lazy river ride, water slides, and a toddler area. If you wish to stay dry, there are also bumper cars, miniature trains, bungy...
Sultan Bazar, Koti, Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Sultan Bazaar is a labyrinth of lanes in the old city offering commercial goods, clothes, jewelry, shoes, silverware, handicrafts, and produce. It is not generally frequented by many tourists and therefore makes for an engaging experience with the...
Hi Tech City Main Road Madhapur, Jubilee Enclave, HITEC City, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, India
Shilparamam is a kaleidoscopic showcase of India's cultural heritage. The arts and crafts village fosters the preservation of traditions, featuring artisans and performers from all over the country. For a small entrance fee, you can easily spend a...
Hill Fort Rd, Ambedkar Colony, Khairatabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500004, India
Located at the southern end of Hussain Sagar Lake, the Birla Mandir is a magnificent white-marble Hindu temple. The 200 tons of marble were imported from Rajasthan and the complex is open to everyone, regardless of religion or caste. The temple...
Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad, Telangana
Hussain Sagar is a 16th century lake in Hyderabad. While it is beautiful, I can't say it's the most stunning wonder you'll stumble upon in your life. If you're in the area, I'd definitely visit it, but to make a special trip might lead to...
Ramoji Film City, Telangana, India
Hollywood meets Tollywood at Ramoji Film City, a thematic destination for children of all ages. You can easily spend a day exploring the expansive grounds that showcase the best of Telugu cinema. There is a studio tour, kids park, movie magic...
Off Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, Opposite GVK One, Green Valley, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034, India
Located in the exclusive Banjara Hills neighborhood, Lamakaan is an open event space that promotes art, literature, and dialogue. The non-profit center hosts concerts, book releases, plays, seminars, and poetry readings. Lamakaan also presents...
G 59,60 L1, Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, India
Beer House is a lively pub in the heart of HiTech City. The no-frills, causal atmosphere is perfect to grab a pint of beer, glass of whiskey, or even some grub from the veg/non-veg menu. The joint has a diverse customer base, including expats,...
8-2-248/A/B-1, Ground Floor, Shilpa Arcade, Road Number 3, Banjara Hills, VST Colony, Punjagutta, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034, India
As my friend once eloquently stated, "Chutneys leaves you blissfully exhausted from the amount of goodness." The popular spot is known for its variety of South Indian delicacies, including dosas, idlis, various dishes served in banana leaves, and...
Survey No. 54, Lower Tank Bund Rd, Lower Tank Bund, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500080, India
Penguins, igloos, and snowfall in Hyderabad? Welcome to Snow World, the only facility in India and the largest in the world that combines an amusement park and subzero temperatures. After paying a small entrance fee, visitors are given warm...
Char Kaman, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002, India
Some structures are simply iconic. The Taj Mahal in Agra. The Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Statue of Liberty in New York City. And in Hyderabad? The Charminar! Built in 1591 by the founder of the city, Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, Charminar was built as...
Door No. 8-2-682/3, Ohri's Banjara, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Fortune Enclave, Sri Ram Nagar Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034, India
Experience East Africa at Serengeti, a two-tiered restaurant with a jungle ambiance. Great for families, the space features shady trees, (fake) wild animals, hidden caves, and waiters dressed as hunters. This Indian version of the Rainforest Cafe...
B-16/17, Mayur Kushal Complex, Abids Road, Gun Foundry, Abids, Gun Foundry, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad, Telangana 500001, India
My Choice Sarees is a favorite shop of my Hyderabad friends. A saree (or sari) is a traditional Indian garment for women. Approximately six feet long, it is wrapped around the waist multiple times and then draped over one shoulder. The blouse has...
8-2-577/1/C, Vintage, 1st Floor, Beside Tarun Tahiiani's Studio, Imam Khomeini Rd, Zahara Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034, India
Anagha is the creation of Sarvamangala Chavali, an actress, entrepreneur, fashion designer, and brand ambassador for the Hyderabad Metro. Her store showcases traditional ethnic wear, including sarees, kurtas, dupattas, and salwar sets....
Char Kaman, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002, India
A lassi is a traditional yogurt-based drink, often enjoyed during warmer weather. It can be served savory, with spices, or sweet with fruits and sugar. Located in a small shop across from the iconic Charminar, Aggarwal serves the best lassis in...
8-2-409, Rd Number 6, Green Valley, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034, India
Located in the Radisson Blu Hotel of Banjara Hills, Movida (Spanish for "movement" and Cuban for "party") was the first tapas bar in Hyderabad. The bar/lounge features cocktails, world music, and innovative Italian, Mediterranean, Spanish, and...
No. 3-6-354/1, Basheerbagh Road, Below Shanbagh Hotel, Basheer Bagh, Chandra Nagar, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad, Telangana 500029, India
Shree Jewellers is a definite stop for those with a passion for exquisite jewels. Named "Best Single Jewelry Store in South India" by GJF, the exclusive items on offer include pearls, silver, gold, diamonds, and precious stones. Be sure to peruse...
Plot No. 1, I D A, Jeedimetla, Dayanand Nagar, Suraram, Hyderabad, Telangana 500055, India
Irani chai was introduced to Hyderabad by Persian settlers via the port of Mumbai. The steaming beverage once defined the Hyderabad cafe culture, but since the introduction of national coffee chains, it has unfortunately become less popular. One...
Uppal, Gaddi annaram, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039, India
In India, cricket is more than a sport. It is a religion, a passion, and a fellowship. Check out the enthusiasm live at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, located in the Uppal suburb outside Hyderabad. With a capacity of 55,000 spectators, it is a great way to...
20-4-236, Motigalli, Khilwat, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002, India
Retrace the steps of nobility on a self-directed tour that highlights the palaces and royal guesthouses of Hyderabad. Start with a visit to the Mirde Hamidkhan Devdi, a typical local Muslim home near Charminar. Also explore the devdis of Paigah...
7th Floor, Shangrila Plaza, Road Number 2, Opposite KBR Park, Banjara Hills, Park View Enclave, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034, India
Rain is the only club in Hyderabad that offers four separate rooms, each with its own bar and DJ. With multiple music genres rocking out simultaneously, the space has a fun and diverse customer base. The Main Room can accommodate up to 600 people...
Falaknuma Palace, Fatima Nagar, Falaknuma, Hyderabad, Telangana 500053
With 22 luxurious halls, the Falaknuma Palace was once the Royal Guest House of the Nizam of Hyderabad, where he entertained his foreign dignitaries. It has since been converted to a 220-room Taj Hotel and is an outstanding example of the famed...
Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana, India
From tiffins to appliances, steel is an essential part of most Indian kitchens. Sanath Nagar, a suburb of Hyderabad, is considered the heart of steel manufacturing. The shops are glimmering with anything and everything steel, including dishes,...
8th Floor, Daspalla Hotel, Road No. 37, Beside Bajaj Electronics, Jubilee Hills, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, India
It's rare to find a DJ lounge that features award-winning cuisine, but that is just what the proprietors of Over The Moon aimed to create. Their successful venture offers elegant yet simple dishes and an extensive wine list within open-air spaces...
D.No.12-13-193/B, Opp.Huda Complex, Tarnaka Main Road, Shri Mitra Ramana Classic Enclave, Krishna Giri Enclave, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Telangana 500017, India
Vasundhara Jewellers is another favorite spot of my Hyderabad friends for custom jewelry design. The owners started Vasundhara with the belief that every jewel tells a story. The most memorable moments, they tell me, should be associated with a...
Fish Market, Begum Bazaar, Afzal Gunj, Hyderabad, Telangana 500012, India
Begum Bazaar is one of the oldest wholesale markets in Hyderabad and houses the second-largest fish market in the city. Retailers come from all over the region to strike deals with the vendors, making it an excellent venue for people-watching....
Kothaguda Reserve Forest, Gachibowli Road, Near Hi-tec City, Kondapur,, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032, India
The Hyderabad Botanical Garden sits on 120 acres of land in the Kothaguda Reserve Forest. The site was created to serve multiple purposes including education, ecotourism, conservation, awareness, and scientific research. In addition to the over...
Salar Jung Road, Near Minar Function Hall, Darulshifa, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002, India
Salar Jung, a national museum of India, houses a huge collection of arts and artifacts from around the world. The Indian, Eastern, and Western Galleries feature over 30,000 exhibits, spanning the 2nd century BCE to the early 20th century CE. Spend...
