Sri Kotla Vijaybhaskar Reddy Botanical Garden Kothaguda Reserve Forest, Gachibowli Road, Near Hi-tec City, Kondapur,, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032, India

Green Thumbs Unite at the Botanical Gardens The Hyderabad Botanical Garden sits on 120 acres of land in the Kothaguda Reserve Forest. The site was created to serve multiple purposes including education, ecotourism, conservation, awareness, and scientific research. In addition to the over 600 species of plants that include fruit trees, aquatic plants, and medicinal plants, there are rock formations and water features. Paved walkways take you through the 19 sections or "vanams" organized by species and purpose. The gardens also organize interactive sessions, nature camps, and guided tours.