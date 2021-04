Rain Pub Road Number 2

Singing (and Dancing) in the Rain Rain is the only club in Hyderabad that offers four separate rooms, each with its own bar and DJ. With multiple music genres rocking out simultaneously, the space has a fun and diverse customer base. The Main Room can accommodate up to 600 people while the intimate Sky Bar features panoramic views of the Hyderabad skyline. Fun Fact: The lighting and sound system has been rated one of the best in Asia.