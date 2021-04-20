Laad Bazaar
Laad Bazaar Rd, Laad Bazar, Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Oh La La in Laad BazaarWelcome to Laad Bazaar, tucked away on one of the four streets that lead from the Charminar. Also called Choodi Bazaar, the vibrant market features countless shops and stalls selling bridal wear, pearls, jewelry, and the famous Hyderabadi glass- and stone-studded bangles. These recognizable bangles are made from laad ("lacquer"), the material which gives the market its name.
No cars or auto-rickshaws are allowed on the narrow street, and the crowds are limited to pedestrians, scooters, and bicycles.
Lacquer Bangle Shopping in Laad Bazaar
The lacquer bangles of Hyderabad, made from 'lac', are famous for their gorgeous colors and sparkling beauty...and Laad Bazaar is the best place to buy these bangles...Stall after stall sells these bangles at really cheap prices...Indian brides often shop here for 'matching' bangles to go with the various clothing in their wedding trousseau (bangles that complement the actual fine, gold jewellery)...
The colors are simply eye-popping...from bright orange to fuchsia, these bangles can also be used to accessorize a regular jeans-and-tshirt look, not just the saree. The bangles makes great souvenirs too.
The Colourful Bangles of Hyderabad
Going far back as 2600 BC, bangles have been excavated from the Indus and Mohenjo-Daro valleys of old. Made from sea-shells, copper, bronze, agate and chalcedony in ancient times and worn specifically for religious customs and rituals, bangles have come a long way out of India and Pakistan.
Today, bangles made of glass, plastic, gold, silver and other metals are worn internationally for one common purpose – to accessories and beautify! From a blushing Hindu bride to a tank top and jeans modern day Gucci gal, bangles have become a fashion statement!
In India, bangles are recognized differently by different clans. In Punjab, a married women wears a set of ivory bangles called Chooda on each hand for 21 days, or even up to a year after marriage while in rural Rajasthan, women wear ivory bangles from their wrist up to their upper arm for the rest of their lives or until their husbands demise.
Along with old customs come new trendy ideas on what bangles are. With it’s sole purpose of being decorative jewellery in the 21st century, multi-coloured bangles are worn by women of all ages throughout the world.
Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad is an old historic market that specialises in bangles. Located in the Old City, the bazaar is situated on one of the four main roads that branch out from the towering Charminar, a landmark monument of the city.
