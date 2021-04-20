The Colourful Bangles of Hyderabad

Going far back as 2600 BC, bangles have been excavated from the Indus and Mohenjo-Daro valleys of old. Made from sea-shells, copper, bronze, agate and chalcedony in ancient times and worn specifically for religious customs and rituals, bangles have come a long way out of India and Pakistan.



Today, bangles made of glass, plastic, gold, silver and other metals are worn internationally for one common purpose – to accessories and beautify! From a blushing Hindu bride to a tank top and jeans modern day Gucci gal, bangles have become a fashion statement!



In India, bangles are recognized differently by different clans. In Punjab, a married women wears a set of ivory bangles called Chooda on each hand for 21 days, or even up to a year after marriage while in rural Rajasthan, women wear ivory bangles from their wrist up to their upper arm for the rest of their lives or until their husbands demise.



Along with old customs come new trendy ideas on what bangles are. With it’s sole purpose of being decorative jewellery in the 21st century, multi-coloured bangles are worn by women of all ages throughout the world.



Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad is an old historic market that specialises in bangles. Located in the Old City, the bazaar is situated on one of the four main roads that branch out from the towering Charminar, a landmark monument of the city.