Sultan Bazaar Sultan Bazar, Koti, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Sultan Bazaar Sultan Bazaar is a labyrinth of lanes in the old city offering commercial goods, clothes, jewelry, shoes, silverware, handicrafts, and produce. It is not generally frequented by many tourists and therefore makes for an engaging experience with the locals. Stop by Shanti Fashions for the latest styles of traditional Indian dresses, known as salwars. Also close to the bazaar is Maheshwari Parameshwari, one of the oldest theaters in Hyderabad.