The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy Could Be the Most Glamorous Games Yet. Here’s How to Attend Them.

With a first-of-its-kind opening ceremony on the Seine, scores of new world records, and internet memes that all but transformed the games into the planet’s most wholesome reality show, the Paris Olympics was one for the books.

If you missed out on the big event in 2024, you’re in luck: Your next chance to attend the Olympic Games in Europe is around the corner. Planning for the Milano-Cortina Winter 2026 Olympics has officially begun—and the upcoming games, the fourth ever to take place in Italy (following the 1956 Winter Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin) and the first in Milan, is anticipated to be nothing short of glamorous.

Set against the backdrop of dramatic Italian landscapes, including the snow-draped Dolomites and historic cities such as Milan and Verona, fans can expect the 17-day event to come packed not only with incredible athletic talent but experiences tailored to both the sports- and travel-obsessed crowds, including exciting side trip options, upscale dining, box seats, lounges, and five-star hotels.

Ready to hit the slopes (or soak in the luxe après-ski atmosphere) alongside the world’s most passionate fans, athletes, and travelers? Here’s how to plan a trip to the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

When are the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games?

The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is scheduled for February 6 to 22, 2026. The 2026 Winter Paralympics will be held from March 6 to 15, 2026.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will mark the first time that Italy’s fashion capital, Milan, will host the international sporting event. Photo by Ouael Ben Salah/Unsplash

Where will the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games take place?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be the first-ever games with two host cities: Milan and Cortina.

The opening ceremony will take place on February 6, 2026, in Milan at San Siro, the largest stadium in Italy. Events will be spread across two regions (Lombardi and Veneto) and several cities in northern Italy, including Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo (also known as Cortina) in the Dolomites, and Valtellina in the Alps. For the first time since 1984, the closing ceremony will be set in a separate venue: the Arena di Verona in the 2,000-year-old city of Verona, best known as the setting for Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

What events will take place at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games?

More than 3,500 athletes from 93 countries will compete across 22 events during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Crowd favorites include figure skating, ice hockey, snowboarding, ski jumping, bobsledding, cross-country skiing, and luging; ski mountaineering is also set to make its Olympic debut.

How to book Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games tickets

Eager to secure your spot? You can already sign up for the official 2026 Winter Olympics ticket draw from now until January 2025, which will assign time slots for purchasing tickets. Fans will be notified of their purchase window as early as January 2025, with sales opening in February. You can sign up for the draw and purchase tickets online.

For those who miss the initial ticket draw, general access tickets for both the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games will go on sale in April 2025.

Want to attend Olympic events for free? Volunteer applications for the 2026 Winter Olympics open in September 2024. Here’s how to apply.

While in Italy for the Winter Olympics, why not round out your stay with some skiing and sightseeing in the Dolomites? pixelshop/Shutterstock

How to book Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games travel packages

On Location—the same group tasked with organizing the 2024 Paris Olympics, Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup—will helm hospitality for the 2026 Winter Games. Its Olympics packages can be tailored to guests’ ideal length of stay and ideal sporting events on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can also tack on additional travel experiences; for instance, you can add excursions to explore Milan’s fashion history, ride along the Venetian canals, or ski at world-class resorts in the Dolomites.

2026 Winter Olympic package tiers include:



Livigno : Includes single-day tickets for two sporting events in Livigno, with an overnight stay.

: Includes single-day tickets for two sporting events in Livigno, with an overnight stay. Milan : Features a three-night stay in Milan and tickets to three sporting events.

: Features a three-night stay in Milan and tickets to three sporting events. Cortina: Features a three-night stay in Cortina and tickets to three sporting events.

On Location will also offer a package for those interested in combining the Olympics with tourist excursions. For instance, guests can book three-night mountain stays with access to sporting events, followed by two-night city breaks focused on nonsporting events like dinners and tours in Venice and Milan. Until September 30, 2024, guests can put down a refundable 200-euro presale deposit for priority access to On Location’s packages before they become available to the general public on November 16, 2024—giving fans a better shot at securing entry to crowd-favorite events and popular hotels.

Added experiences and hotels for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games

On Location packages can be customized to include event tickets, hospitality lounges, special events, private viewing boxes, gourmet dining, and transportation between the games’ widespread destinations across northern Italy. Visitors can book stays at some of northern Italy’s most exciting hotels and resorts, from fashion district staples like the Ferragamo-owned Portrait Milano to La Fiorida, a farm stay high in the Alps, and the Dolomites’ Rifugio Scoiattoli mountain lodge, home to scenic views of Cinque Torri and one of the highest hot tubs in the world.