Chowmahalla Palace Hyderabad India

Sat - Thur 10am - 5pm

Retrace the Steps of Royalty

Retrace the steps of nobility on a self-directed tour that highlights the palaces and royal guesthouses of Hyderabad. Start with a visit to the Mirde Hamidkhan Devdi, a typical local Muslim home near Charminar. Also explore the devdis of Paigah noblemen Kursheed Jah, Asman Jah, and Sir Vicar-Ul-Umara. Continue to Chowmahalla Palace, the seat of the Asaf Jah dynasty and residence of the Nizams. Conclude the tour at Falaknuma Palace, once the Royal Guest House of the Nizam of Hyderabad, where he used to entertain foreign dignitaries. It has been converted to a Taj Hotel and is an outstanding example of the famed Nizam's hospitality.

By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

Allison Sodha
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Chowmahalla Palace

Once the seat of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, the Chowmahalla Palace is a jewel in Hyderabad. The complex, a replica of the Shah's palace in Tehran, features multiple courtyards, fountains, gardens, and the grand Khilwat (Durbar Hall). Chowmahalla was the official residence of the Nizams of Hyderabad and is now used for private events and weddings. It is also a popular filming location for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Tollywood movies. After exploring the grounds, check out nearby Laad Bazaar for bangles and Aggarwal's for a refreshing lassi.

