Chowmahalla Palace
Laad Bazaar Rd
| +91 40 2452 2032
More info
Sat - Thur 10am - 5pm
Retrace the Steps of RoyaltyRetrace the steps of nobility on a self-directed tour that highlights the palaces and royal guesthouses of Hyderabad. Start with a visit to the Mirde Hamidkhan Devdi, a typical local Muslim home near Charminar. Also explore the devdis of Paigah noblemen Kursheed Jah, Asman Jah, and Sir Vicar-Ul-Umara. Continue to Chowmahalla Palace, the seat of the Asaf Jah dynasty and residence of the Nizams. Conclude the tour at Falaknuma Palace, once the Royal Guest House of the Nizam of Hyderabad, where he used to entertain foreign dignitaries. It has been converted to a Taj Hotel and is an outstanding example of the famed Nizam's hospitality.
over 6 years ago
Once the seat of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, the Chowmahalla Palace is a jewel in Hyderabad. The complex, a replica of the Shah's palace in Tehran, features multiple courtyards, fountains, gardens, and the grand Khilwat (Durbar Hall). Chowmahalla was the official residence of the Nizams of Hyderabad and is now used for private events and weddings. It is also a popular filming location for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Tollywood movies. After exploring the grounds, check out nearby Laad Bazaar for bangles and Aggarwal's for a refreshing lassi.