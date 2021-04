Vasundhara Jewellers Tarnaka Main Rd

Vasundhara Jewellers Vasundhara Jewellers is another favorite spot of my Hyderabad friends for custom jewelry design. The owners started Vasundhara with the belief that every jewel tells a story. The most memorable moments, they tell me, should be associated with a rare and exquisite piece of jewelry that will forever ignite feelings of nostalgia. The shop is also popular for those seeking custom accessories, including diamond and ruby embellishments on an iPhone.