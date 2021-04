MY CHOICE SAREES PVT. LTD. B-16/17, Mayur Kushal Complex, Abids Road, Gun Foundry, Abids, Gun Foundry, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad, Telangana 500001, India

Your Choice at My Choice Sarees My Choice Sarees is a favorite shop of my Hyderabad friends. A saree (or sari) is a traditional Indian garment for women. Approximately six feet long, it is wrapped around the waist multiple times and then draped over one shoulder. The blouse has short sleeves and generally reveals the midriff. Saree colors and materials vary between regions and include silk, cotton, and embroidery. Stop by My Choice Sarees to admire the vibrant formal and casual collections as well as the featured designer showcases.