Begum Bazaar Fish Market, Begum Bazaar, Afzal Gunj, Hyderabad, Telangana 500012, India

People-Watching at Begum Bazaar Begum Bazaar is one of the oldest wholesale markets in Hyderabad and houses the second-largest fish market in the city. Retailers come from all over the region to strike deals with the vendors, making it an excellent venue for people-watching. Adjacent to Begum is Moazzam Jahi, the largest fruit and vegetable market in the city. It is also the largest Hyderabad market for Chinese products.