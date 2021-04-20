Hussain Sagar
Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad, Telangana
The Lake of PeaceHussain Sagar is a 16th century lake in Hyderabad. While it is beautiful, I can't say it's the most stunning wonder you'll stumble upon in your life. If you're in the area, I'd definitely visit it, but to make a special trip might lead to disappointment. The main highlight of the lake is the monolithic large Gautam Buddha statue that rests in the middle. You can take a short boat ride to the statue and explore for yourself. There's a nice park next to the lake where you can have family picnics or quality ME-time. You'll find throngs of youngsters during the late evening hours loitering around the area. Also, the road that encapsulates the lake, Necklace Road makes for a relaxing midnight drive or stroll. It's also considered one of the seven wonders of Hyderabad.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Sailing, Strolling, and Snuggling at Hussain Sagar Lake
Welcome to Hussain Sagar Lake, a place where locals enjoy evening strolls and sailboats dot the landscape. In the center of the lake is an island where a Buddha statue stands atop a platform, appearing simultaneously to observe and bless the surroundings. Check out the adjacent green spaces, including NTR Gardens, Sanjeevaiah Park, and Lumbini Park. Perhaps the best experience at the lake is people-watching, as this is THE place in Hyderabad for romance to bloom.