Hussain Sagar Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad, Telangana

The Lake of Peace Hussain Sagar is a 16th century lake in Hyderabad. While it is beautiful, I can't say it's the most stunning wonder you'll stumble upon in your life. If you're in the area, I'd definitely visit it, but to make a special trip might lead to disappointment. The main highlight of the lake is the monolithic large Gautam Buddha statue that rests in the middle. You can take a short boat ride to the statue and explore for yourself. There's a nice park next to the lake where you can have family picnics or quality ME-time. You'll find throngs of youngsters during the late evening hours loitering around the area. Also, the road that encapsulates the lake, Necklace Road makes for a relaxing midnight drive or stroll. It's also considered one of the seven wonders of Hyderabad.