Sanath Nagar Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Steel Shopping in Sanath Nagar From tiffins to appliances, steel is an essential part of most Indian kitchens. Sanath Nagar, a suburb of Hyderabad, is considered the heart of steel manufacturing. The shops are glimmering with anything and everything steel, including dishes, plates, cutlery, containers, and pots. Though unlikely you will return home with a new oven, you can find smaller and easier to pack items like platters and jars. Sanath Nagar is also known for green spaces, so pack a picnic in your shiny new tiffin and enjoy lunch in one of the municipal parks.



