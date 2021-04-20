The Illuminated Birla Mandir
Located at the southern end of Hussain Sagar Lake, the Birla Mandir is a magnificent white-marble Hindu temple. The 200 tons of marble were imported from Rajasthan and the complex is open to everyone, regardless of religion or caste. The temple does not have traditional bells, instead cultivating a quiet environment that is conducive to meditation, and the main shrine is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara (Vishnu). There is also a temple dedicated to the Buddha, with fresco paintings depicting his life and work. Though divine in any light, try to visit Birla Mandir in the evenings, when the temple is illuminated with colored lights. The complex also comes alive every June/July for the Bonalu Festival—a spectacle not to be missed.